The San Francisco Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office have agreed to let a key police accountability agreement remain in place, for now. The Memorandum of Understanding allowing the DA’s office to be the lead investigator on police use-of-force incidents was set to expire today. Without such an agreement in place, the police department could revert to conducting its own investigations, raising questions about oversight and accountability.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO