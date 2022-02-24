ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A very cool Apple Pencil patent idea also hints at Apple Health coming to iPad

By Carrie Marshall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as I love the Apple Health app, I can't access its data on my iPad Air: the data from my iPhone and my Apple Watch Series 7 has nowhere to go on any of Apple's iPads. But that may be about to change. A newly discovered patent shows a...

komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Ipad Apps#Apple Health#The Apple Pencil#Apple Watch
SPY

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Is Just $45 Right Now (That’s About $450 Less Than an iPad)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ever the resource for stellar deals, Amazon is dropping prices on some of its most coveted items this week. Right now, they’re offering fantastic savings on Fire TV Cubes, Roku TV Sticks, Smith & Wesson tactical gear, tax software and more. This week, one of the better price reductions is the Fire HD 8 tablet, which is being sold for 50% off today. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is undoubtedly one of the best deals we’ve seen this month,...
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The 2020 iPad 10.9 is $99 off today

There’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, but if you’re an Apple fan, or if you want to find out what the hype is all about, you’re probably searching for iPad deals. Discounts for the various models of Apple’s tablet aren’t easy to find, so you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage if you see one. You need to hurry if you want to benefit from Amazon’s offer for the 256GB version of the 10.9-inch 2020 iPad Air, which is down to $650 after a $99 reduction to its original price of $749.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
Wired

8 Great Deals on the Nintendo Switch, iPads, and Apple Watches

Retailers love to theme sales around holidays. Between the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, this weekend is a good time to save on all sorts of WIRED-approved gadgets. We've highlighted our top picks and coverage below. Expect to see more themed discounts throughout the next week as we approach President's Day.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES

