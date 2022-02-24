ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sherod, Miller lift Colorado past No. 25 Oregon women in 2OT

 4 days ago

Jaylyn Sherrod scored 17 points, Quay Miller scored nine of her 11 points in overtime and Colorado edged Oregon 86-83 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (19-7, 8-7 Pac-12 Conference), who had a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter and led by 12 with less than three minutes to go in regulation. Lesila Finau also had 15 points and Peanut Tuitele 10.

Endyia Rogers scored 28 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career at USC and Oregon, for the Ducks (18-10, 10-5). Nyara Sabally added 22 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, with 11 rebounds. Ahlise Hurst added 12 points and Te-Hina Paopao 10.

Oregon outscored the Buffaloes 13-2 in the last 1:23 of regulation, tying the game at 72 on a pair of free throws by Rogers with 9.3 seconds to go. Colorado, 2 of 6 from the foul line in the last minute, didn't get off a winning attempt.

Miller scored seven in the first overtime but Rogers made a layup with 28 seconds to go, tying the game at 80. The Buffaloes missed a late shot inside.

Sabally made 1 of 2 from the line with 4.7 seconds left in the second overtime to make it 84-83 but couldn't get a quick foul and Sherrod had a pair from the line with 0.1 to go.

Both teams came in allowing less than 60 points a game in league play and it was 47-38 for Colorado entering the fourth quarter when the Ducks had a 34-25 scoring advantage.

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

