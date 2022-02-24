ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosions heard in Kyiv and other cities as Russian ‘military operation’ begins

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
World News

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other major cities following Vladimir Putin’s announcement that a military operation had begun.

The Russian president announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

The sound of distant blasts were picked up in a live broadcast from US outlet CNN, causing reporter Matthew Chance to put on a flak jacket.

Explosions have also been heard in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine”.

This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.

Mr Kuleba said that Ukraine would defend itself against the Russian aggression “and will win”.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win.The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “declared war on Ukraine”.

He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said on Wednesday night that if Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was not in a position to give a positive answer, he should relinquish the presidency of the Security Council, which Russia holds this month.

The Ukrainian then asked for another emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling on the UN body “to stop the war because it’s too late to talk about de-escalation”.

Mr Kyslytsya then asked if he should play the video of Putin announcing military operations being launched in Ukraine.

Mr Nebenzia replied: “This isn’t called a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbas.”

