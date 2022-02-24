ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinas wins high-scoring OT thriller, Thomas cruises to Class B championship

By AJ Feldman, Thad Brown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qdci_0eNV0jTX00

Class B Semifinals

(2) Aquinas 6, (3) Schroeder 5 OT

Ares Miller scored less than a minute into overtime to finish a hat trick and send the Lil’ Irish to the Class B final.

This game at Lakeshore Ice Arena was a classic.

Miller opened the scoring eight minutes into the game, but Jack Mordecai answered for the Warriors on a power play wraparound four minutes later to even the game at 1-1.

Kevin Howse and Connor Carey each flipped in wristers during the final three minutes of the first to give AQ a 3-1 lead after one period.

Schroeder dominated the second period and, thanks to Rylan McInerny, got back to level.

McInerny cut the lead to 3-2 on deft tip-in less than five minutes into the period. The tying goal came with 75 seconds left on a gritty play. Alex Bollis put the puck on net with a turnaround wrister. The puck popped up in the air and McInerny chopped down, catching a piece of the puck to propel it forward just enough for a goal.

Bogdan Stoliar gave the Warriors their first lead of the game 2:32 into the third on a rebound goal, but the lead lasted all of 16 seconds. Jason Simons fed Carey all alone in front to equalize for the Irish.

Miller struck for his second just over two minutes later on a bullet wrister that found space just under the crossbar. Aquinas held the 5-4 for five minutes until an interference penalty put the Warriors on the power play. It only took Schroeder 35 seconds into the man advantage before Gunnar Bolton tucked in a rebound to knot the game at five.

AQ had a golden chance to take the lead during a flurry of shots in the final two minutes, but a loose puck in the blue paint with the goal wide open was pushed wide. The Irish out shot Webster 38-28.

The game winner came courtesy an Iesa Mohammed feed that was feathered perfectly onto Miller’s tape as he charged into the offensive zone unmolested. Miller took his time and squeezed one under the goalie’s arm to trigger the Irish celebration.

Howse was the game’s only four-point scorer with three assists to go with his first period goal. Will Kennard also had three helpers. Miller led all skaters with three goals and Carey had two for AQ.

McInerny’s two tallies led the way for the Warriors. He was Schroeder’s only multi-point scorer.

Aquinas is now 16-5-1 while Schroeder finished the year at 10-11-1.

(1) Thomas 4, (5) Canandaigua 0

The other semifinal matchup featured far less drama as the top-seeded Titans shut out the Braves to advance to the championship game.

Just over two minutes into the game, Mike Swartzenberg fed Sam Nesbitt in the slot for a 1-0 Thomas lead.

The score remained 1-0 until 2:14 left in the first when Nesbitt’s point shot got through traffic and found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Just sixteen seconds later, Dylan LaChance hit Jack Stappenbeck for a breakaway which he roofed top-shelf for a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

With 13 minutes left in the second, LaChance put the exclamation point on the game as he slid one past the goalie for a 4-0 lead, where the game would end.

Jackson Gruttadauria pitched a shutout in net for the Titans.

Thomas will face Aquinas on Sunday, February 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Tuttle Ice Arena on the campus of SUNY Brockport. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

