VHS Memoirs Volume 24:No Way Out 2003

By Jim LaMotta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks 19 years since the 2003 edition of No Way Out, the pay-per-view that promoted the return of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin after the former champion walked out of the company several months earlier because of a dispute over a scheduled match with Brock Lesnar on Raw. Besides the fact...

PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – February 25th, 2022

– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing recent happenings between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We’re live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as Pat McAfee welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us to Michael Cole in the ring.
WWE
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, Updated Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Night 2 of WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted earlier it was confirmed on Thursday that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey will happen on Night 1. Marc Raimondi of ESPN...
WWE
PWMania

What Cody Rhodes Told DDP About His AEW Departure

While speaking to Fightful.com, Diamond Dallas Page provided details about a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes in regards to Cody’s departure from AEW:. “Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’
WWE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Triple H
Person
Billy Kidman
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Scott Steiner
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Sylvain Grenier
Person
Chris Benoit
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Chris Jericho
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
WWE
PWMania

Updated Card For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

Several changes have been made to the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, scheduled for Saturday, March 5. We noted before how Paul Heyman revealed during RAW that Bobby Lashley would challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG. Lashley is currently facing shoulder surgery, and Heyman noted that if Lashley is unable to compete, then he would find a suitable replacement for the MSG match. WWE still has not acknowledged Lashley’s shoulder injury as his storyline absence is a potential concussion suffered at Elimination Chamber. It’s been reported that Lashley could miss up to 4 months after having shoulder surgery, but there’s been no update since then.
WWE
PWMania

Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Is WWE’s Greatest Box Office Attraction, Praises Undertaker

Paul Heyman appeared on AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami this week to speak with The Zaslow Show. You can hear the full interview below. The show sent us the following highlights:. * Heyman said WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is WWE’s “greatest box office attraction” and Reigns has stepped into the future everyone predicted he would step into 10 years ago.
MLB
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
#Concussions#Memoirs#Stone Cold
PWMania

Matt and Jeff Hardy Address Video of Jeff Saying He Is ‘Going To AEW’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy stated in an interview that he is “going to AEW” and mentioned how excited he is about it. Hardy, who is still legally under contract to WWE until his non-compete expires in March, wrote the following on Twitter regarding what he said:
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Discusses Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling Again At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle talked about the rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:. Austin potentially coming out of retirement:. “I’m surprised and I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been out for so long. But...
WWE
PWMania

What Cesaro’s Exit Says About WWE

The wheels of the rumor mill continue to turn, as speculation around the free agent market within the world of professional wrestling continues with confirmed departures, a debut, and other discussion points. The biggest story this week was that Cesaro, formerly known as Claudio Castagnoli before his WWE tenure, left the organization after his contract expired. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that the former tag team champion simply declined the deal the company offered for him to re-sign. That puts Cesaro on the list of several former WWE talent that didn’t get released, but rather declined to remain on the WWE roster with the notion that they might have a better future elsewhere, which makes quite the statement about the structure of the promotion.
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: MLW SuperFight Taping Results From 2/26/22

Spoilers: MLW SuperFight Taping Results From 2/26/22. Major League Wrestling held TV tapings in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com. Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway. MLW Tag Team Championship: EJ...
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Issues Statement On Cesaro’s Departure From WWE

In a video published to his YouTube channel, Mick Foley talked about Cesaro’s departure from WWE:. ““I’m really disappointed because I had been one of Cesaro’s biggest proponents for a long time ever since I saw him working in the independents in the early 2000s. I saw him in Ring of Honor, 2005 or 2006. Man, Vince McMahon just never saw in him what I saw and what so many of you saw, which was a world champion. But in this case, I feel like WWE’s loss is the wrestling world’s gain. Because this guy, Cesaro, can work anywhere in the world. While AEW would obviously be a great destination for him, I’d love to see him just venture out. Because he is one of those guys [and] just work everywhere, because he’s one of those guys who can work any style with anyone and tear it down, have a great match. And I know when I left big companies in the past, I felt like the weight of the world was off my shoulders, and I could spread my wings and fly. And I’m pretty sure that’s houses Cesaro feels right now. One of the greatest workers of this generation. And man, I just hate the idea that he gets branded as a guy that doesn’t have whatever it is when so many of us see it in him. Why not give him a run just to see what would happen. I mean, he’s come up big every time he’s been handed the ball. He’s run with it as far as he can until he’s asked to hand it back. What a great pleasure it was to work with him when I was the Raw GM. I think the stuff I did with him and Sheamus was my favorite stuff. Man, I love putting those guys together and I remember going to him and explaining to him why he’d been picked so low in the draft. I said even if it’s fictional, In my mind, there has to be a reason and the reason is that your shoulder is a question mark. I said otherwise, it’s almost ludicrous that you were picked so low in the draft. And when I say low, I mean a high number that he should have been in the top five, top 10 minimum.
WWE
PWMania

Taya Valkyrie Says She Was “Threatened” After Standing Up For John Morrison

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Taya Valkyrie aka Franky Monet addressed public backlash that she received for calling out the company after her husband John Morrison was released:. “I was just very anxious and didn’t know what to expect, especially because when I went to...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, 76 year-old Vince McMahon is expected to be involved in a storyline with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee leading up to Wrestlemania 38 and there will “most likely” be a match. Vince is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Edge For Monday’s RAW

Edge is scheduled to be on Monday’s RAW to address his WrestleMania future. It’s been rumored that Edge vs. AJ Styles will take place at WrestleMania 38 but nothing was confirmed after Edge’s open challenge promo on this week’s RAW. WWE has now announced that Edge will be back on RAW to address his WrestleMania future and potentially announce his opponent.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Pillman Jr. Moving Away From Jacksonville But Says He Isn’t Leaving AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. wrote the following on Instagram:. “13 months ago I moved to Jacksonville, FL to chase my dream of becoming All Elite. Without knowing when the pandemic would end, I wanted to reduce my commute to our temporary venue from 2 flights to a 10 minute drive. I ultimately, along with Griff, earned the right to officially call ourselves ALL ELITE! I would be lying however if I said that this city didn’t chew me up and spit me out, in a good way. I did everything you could ever do. Made every mistake and experienced every emotion possible. I signed a lease on a home. I purchased the baddest car I could find. I fell in love with the baddest chick I had ever met. I rescued one dog from a shelter and then adopted another puppy. I trained my ass off at various gyms and martial arts schools, including the secret Hart dungeon! I partied hard and through all these experiences I met so many great people. Before I knew it though, I had gotten in over my head. I struggled to raise two dogs. I got my heart broken. I got robbed. I got into bar fights. I canceled bookings. I hurt some people who I care deeply about. I had isolated myself from my friends, family and support system back home. So my decision was pretty clear, and today I started my journey to move back to Cincinnati. This was the hardest decision of my life, to leave behind my little Jax family. But I take solace in the fact that I will be able to be there for my Cinci family. Aunt Linda, my sister Brittany and her newborn baby. I leave here with the utmost gratitude for this extremely fulfilling experience, all my loot, and a best friend for LIFE. I want to thank my aunt and uncle for getting me settled in. I want to thank Tony for treating me like a hometown hero in both Jacksonville and Cincinnati. I want to thank Megha and Margaret for watching over me and picking me up when I fell. I want to thank Brad and Doc Samson for keeping me healthy. I want to thank all the boys who supported me and lent me an ear. I want to thank Hannah for being by my side for 8 long months. But most importantly I want to thank all the fans who take the time to read this and are invested in my journey. It is great therapy for me to share my story with you all. THANK YOU ❤️”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PWMania

Mick Foley Files Another Trademark

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has filed to trademark another one of his former gimmicks. We noted before how Foley recently filed to trademark the “Cactus Jack” name for general pro wrestling/sports entertainment use and merchandise use. Now USPTO (United States Patent & Trademarks Office) records show that Foley filed to trademark the “Dude Love” name on February 21. Foley listed his “First Use” date as 1985, which is when he came up with the Dude Love character at home. His “First Use In Commerce” date is July 1996. Foley didn’t debut the Dude Love character in WWE until the July 14, 1997 edition of RAW.
WWE

