Reigning champs Nitro take down Point Pleasant

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The reigning Class AAA state champs Nitro hosted Point Pleasant for this sectional playoff game; the Lady Wildcats won it 47-23.

Point Pleasant scored the first basket; a big three by Brooke Warner.

But then Nitro went on a 12-0 run, the Big Blacks called a timeout to re-group.

They came back out and battled hard, but Nitro held onto the lead this time; the final 47-23.

