Reigning champs Nitro take down Point Pleasant
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The reigning Class AAA state champs Nitro hosted Point Pleasant for this sectional playoff game; the Lady Wildcats won it 47-23.
Point Pleasant scored the first basket; a big three by Brooke Warner.
But then Nitro went on a 12-0 run, the Big Blacks called a timeout to re-group.
They came back out and battled hard, but Nitro held onto the lead this time; the final 47-23.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0