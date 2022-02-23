KCBD News at 10 - Weather 2/23/2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at occasional snow showers with an average high around 9F and winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Tonight be sure to bundle up because it’s going to be bitterly cold! Snow showers with an average low around 3F and winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About two inches of snow expected in total.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO