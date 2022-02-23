KCBD News at 10 - Weather 2/23/2022

Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Wednesday...
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at occasional snow showers with an average high around 9F and winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Tonight be sure to bundle up because it’s going to be bitterly cold! Snow showers with an average low around 3F and winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About two inches of snow expected in total.
Watching a complex setup for later tonight into Thursday Morning in terms of moisture coming back and temperatures at those temps. These are the setups where 1 degree does indeed matter. Having said that, the warm ground will at least limit any major travel impacts from any icing. This should...
