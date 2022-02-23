ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KCBD News at 10 - Weather 2/23/2022

 5 days ago

Today’s Weather: 2/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at occasional snow showers with an average high around 9F and winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Tonight be sure to bundle up because it’s going to be bitterly cold! Snow showers with an average low around 3F and winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About two inches of snow expected in total.
FORT COLLINS, CO
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/23

Watching a complex setup for later tonight into Thursday Morning in terms of moisture coming back and temperatures at those temps. These are the setups where 1 degree does indeed matter. Having said that, the warm ground will at least limit any major travel impacts from any icing. This should...
LOUISVILLE, KY

