Ramona Pascual steps in last minute looking to build on an impressive victory. Bobby Green is stepping into a huge test on short notice at UFC Vegas 49. Days after his impressive victory at UFC 271, Green is now facing Islam Makhachev in the main event two weeks later. Green is not the only fighter looking to continue riding a wave of momentum. Ramona Pascual is making her UFC debut earlier that evening and a big win will help catch the attention of fans and matchmakers out the gate.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO