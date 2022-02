February 22nd was a magical day, to say the least. Aside from gaining new music from Kanye West, DaBrat and Jessica Dupart have officially tied the knot! The date consisted of all two’s is believed to hold spiritual value and is best to affirm. The couple celebrated their bondage with family and friends surrounding them, including several familiar faces in the industry such as Jermaine Dupri, Eva Marcille, Rickey Smiley, Porsha Williams, and more.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 HOUR AGO