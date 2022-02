MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO