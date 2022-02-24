Sabres' Craig Anderson: No help in loss

Lopez (back) was able to go through parts of Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Head coach Mike Budenholzer stressed to the media that Lopez hasn't been cleared for full contact, but this is nonetheless a significant step forward for the big man, who has not played since the season opener and underwent back surgery in early December. Given Milwaukee's standing in the Eastern Conference, there's no reason to rush Lopez back into action, but the hope is that he can log at least a handful of games before the postseason begins. Milwaukee beefed up its frontcourt depth at the trade deadline, acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Clippers as a de facto insurance policy for Lopez.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO