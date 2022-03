Drive on an endless highway and speed through the city as you dodge incoming traffic. Go as far as you can to get the highest reward. Make use of nitro to get even faster. Speeding too much might make the car unstable, So use the nitro in moderation. With the reward you will get for going far in this game, Unlock cool cars to help you get further in this highway adventure. Compete in different game modes like Single Lane Two Way Lane and Free Ride. Are you ready to prove yourself as the best highway racer? Prove yourself with Furious Car Racing 3D!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO