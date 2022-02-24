Bon Jovi looking for Omaha-area band to be opening act

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the...
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow invaded Ukraine, measures that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an aggressor with...
Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency's new recommendations come as a growing number of places have already moved...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 24 (Reuters) - Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee. The jury also found that the...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop.
Two days in, the Russian offensive appeared to be stymied by stiffer-than-expected resistance from highly motivated Ukrainian armed forces. Despite an overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment, the Russian advance lost some of its momentum Friday and the quick victory Russian President Vladimir Putin was counting on is no longer assured, a senior United States defense official told NBC News.
The man who went viral for taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than two months behind bars. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Adam Johnson to 75 days in prison followed by one year supervised release.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Friday. Activity with...
KYIV, Ukraine--Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. There was no information on the cause of the blasts, which Klitschko said occurred at intervals of several minutes. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
As Ukrainian forces battle against Russia's invasion, the reported actions of a small group of soldiers who were in charge of guarding a tiny island in the Black Sea have sent shockwaves across the world. As Russian forces descended on Thursday, threatening to bomb them if they didn't surrender, 13 guards allegedly refused and instead issued a resounding, "f*** you."
