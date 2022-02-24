ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State basketball starts rivalry week with Pitt State sweep

By Lainey Gerber
 4 days ago

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Both Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball beat Pittsburg State in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

The men’s team won, 75-52, to complete the season sweep of the Gorillas. The women’s team won, 93-86, to bounce back from the loss at the Jungle in January.

Men’s recap:

Tray Buchanan recorded his first collegiate double-double en route to the win, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Emporia State beats Northwest again

The two teams switched leads just three times at the beginning of the first half. ESU took the lead with 16:27 left in the first half and never let go of it.

Kaden Evans and Jumah’Ri Turner joined Buchanan in double-digit scoring with 10 and 15 points, respectively.

Women’s recap:

The Lady Hornets scored more points off turnovers and got more second-chance points to defeat the Gorillas, despite Pitt State’s bench outscoring ESU’s 23-0.

Victoria Price led the Lady Hornets with 26 points and added seven rebounds. Kali Martin added 23 points. Ehlaina Hartman, Tre’Zure Jobe and Karsen Schultz all added double-figure scoring.

KSNT News

What’s a frost quake? Listen to one in Kansas

CONCORDIA (KSNT) – A couple in Kansas said they recently witnessed a winter weather phenomenon known by several names: cryoseisms, frost quakes or ice quakes. Melody Gillan, who recently moved to Concordia with her husband, explained what she discovered. “I was outside one day and kept hearing these ‘pops’ that sounded like firecrackers going off […]
CONCORDIA, KS
KSNT News

Circus performers teach ‘circus school’ in Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shrine Circus is in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. Friday morning Jackson Heights and Royal Valley elementary schools, K-4th grades schools were invited to “Circus School” in Landon Arena. Circus performers taught the students how they perform their acts, including clown school and acrobatics on […]
TOPEKA, KS
