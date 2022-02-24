ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Nyx rolls with smaller krewe, smaller crowd

 4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Paradegoers left in droves after Krewe of Druids Wednesday night, before the Mystic Krewe of Nyx followed them down the Uptown route. Families closed up tents and folded up chairs, wheeling ladders back to their cars. “Nobody wants to watch Nyx. I mean honestly, the...

HOUMA, LA
METAIRIE, LA
HOUMA, LA
HOUMA, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
From 3,500 members to about 250 - Nyx a shadow of its former self

NEW ORLEANS — When the Mystic Krewe of Nyx paraded in 2020, it was among the largest in Carnival. When it rolls Wednesday night, it will be one of the smallest. Boasting of more than 3,500 members on 82 floats when it last hit the streets, the parade on Wednesday will be a mere sliver of that, close to the bare minimum of 200 riders and 14 floats needed for a parade permit. The krewe’s website estimates there will be about 240 riders sparsely spread among 17 floats.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
