By “stunning,” we mean “gorgeous,” not “shocking.” She didn’t dye her hair blue or anything!. It’s been a strangely big week for daytime re-’dos. First, General Hospital leading lady Laura Wright (Carly) revealed that she made like a director and yelled “Cut!” when it came to her trademark mane. Then, The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen (Taylor) was finally, finally able to ditch the wig at which she, we and everybody in between had laughed to start sporting her real tresses on screen. And now Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole) has shared that she, too, has altered her image.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO