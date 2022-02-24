ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend’s EarthCruiser delivering new emergency, disaster response vehicle

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBend-based EarthCruiser has been delivering a new vehicle intended for...

ktvz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandy Post

Hoodland Fire District 7 awarded new emergency vehicle

All-terrain CORE vehicle, funded through SPIRE grant, to better access remote areas of Mount HoodA local fire district tasked with protecting Mount Hood was awarded a new all-terrain vehicle to better assist the community during disasters. Hoodland Fire District #7 was one of six fire districts across Oregon to receive a new high-axle vehicle through the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant, which funds the purchase and distribution of equipment to be used to decrease the loss of life and mitigate property damage. The road-legal vehicles can access flooded areas, navigate rugged terrain and perform water...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Cars
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Explosion at Hermiston food plant injured at least 6 people, generates massive plume of smoke & closes roads

HERMISTON, Ore. — Firefighters, first responders, and officers are responding to Shearer’s Foods off Highway 207 in Hermiston, where employees reported a major boiler explosion that sent heavy plumes of dark smoke into the air surrounding Umatilla County on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media alert from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are expecting several injuries as a...
HERMISTON, OR
KTVZ

ODOT, irrigation districts clear NE Bend homeless camp

A homeless camp near NE Division Street and Highway 20 in Bend was cleared Thursday, a joint operation of ODOT and the irrigation districts that own the property. Shepherd's House was on scene to assist those who had to move on. Another is planned in about two weeks near the Sisters "loop" overpass on Highway 97.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#Disaster Response#Disaster Relief#Vehicles#Earthcruiser#The Core Vehicle
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office Community Emergency Response Team class accepting candidates

A masterclass in disaster preparation, response and recovery is being offered by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to become a local Community Emergency Response Team volunteer. Aspiring CERT volunteers will be trained by certified instructors, first responders and emergency management officials to help them better care for themselves, their...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pickup leaves Deschutes Market Road, topples power pole; road reopening, CEC restores power

A driver was unhurt when a pickup truck left Deschutes Market Road east of Bend and toppled a power pole late Tuesday morning – one of several weather-related crashes around the region. The crash closed the road for repair work that required cutting power to about 130 Central Electric Cooperative members. The post Pickup leaves Deschutes Market Road, topples power pole; road reopening, CEC restores power appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy