Bend’s EarthCruiser delivering new emergency, disaster response vehicle

All-terrain CORE vehicle, funded through SPIRE grant, to better access remote areas of Mount HoodA local fire district tasked with protecting Mount Hood was awarded a new all-terrain vehicle to better assist the community during disasters. Hoodland Fire District #7 was one of six fire districts across Oregon to receive a new high-axle vehicle through the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant, which funds the purchase and distribution of equipment to be used to decrease the loss of life and mitigate property damage. The road-legal vehicles can access flooded areas, navigate rugged terrain and perform water...

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO