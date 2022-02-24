St. Norbert men’s and women’s basketball teams advance

(WFRV) – The St. Norbert men’s and women’s basketball teams played a doubleheader at home Wednesday evening in the NACC Tournament.

The women started out strong versus Rockford and kept the momentum going all game long. Mary Cravallion led the Green Knights in scoring with 16 points and Olivia DeCleene was right behind her with 14 points. The women pulled out the 60-46 victory and advanced in the NACC Tournament to play Benedictine University at home on Friday scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The men’s game was a thriller late needing overtime to decide the winner. Thanks to a clutch three-pointer in the extra contest from Jacob Bolwerk – it helped pull the Green Knights to victory winning 87-78. The men advanced in the NACC Tournament to play at Concordia on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.