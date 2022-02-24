Final Four Bound: Post-season play continues

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Call it a Tennessee Valley Invasion as the Northwest Regional Finals continued Wednesday. The fans up and the teams showed out with tickets to the Final Four on the line.

Here are the results from every regions game play Wednesday:

Northeast Regional Tournament

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State U.

CLASS 4A

NE 4A Girls’ Finals

New Hope (26-5) 70, Handley (23-10) 62 (New Hope is NE 4A State Qualifier)

NE 4A Boys’ Finals

Jacksonville (26-5) 83, Handley (18-12) 66 (Jacksonville is NE 4A State Qualifier)

Northwest Regional Tournament

Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville JUCO

CLASS 5A

NW 5A Girls’ Finals

Lee-Huntsville (25-6) 44, Pleasant Grove (24-7) 43 (Lee-Huntsville is NW 5A State Qualifier)

NW 5A Boys’ Finals

Lee-Huntsville (21-4) 55, Mae Jemison (18-15) 51 (Lee-Huntsville is NW 5A State Qualifier)



CLASS 4A

NW 4A Girls’ Finals

Deshler (29-1) 46, Good Hope (30-5) 38 (Deshler is NW 4A State Qualifier)

NW 4A Boys’ Finals

Haleyville (25-7) 55, Brooks (24-5) 54 (Haleyville is NW 4A State Qualifier)



CLASS 1A

NW 1A Girls’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

Marion County (27-7) 60, South Lamar (18-8) 48 (Marion County is NW 1A State Qualifier)

NW 1A Boys’ Finals

Covenant Christian (28-6) 51, R.A. Hubbard (18-7) 22 (Covenant Christian is NW 1A State Qualifier)

Southeast Regional Championships

Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 5A

SE 5A Girls’ Finals

Charles Henderson (17-11) 39, Talladega (21-13) 29 (Charles Henderson is SE 5A State Qualifier)

SE 5A Boys’ Finals

Carroll (25-7) 70, Charles Henderson (23-6) 67 (Carroll is SE 5A State Qualifier)



CLASS 2A

SE 2A Girls’ Finals

Lanett (17-7) 43, G.W. Long (23-5) 38 (Lanett is SE 2A State Qualifier)

SE 2A Boys’ Finals

Lanett (18-3) 60, G.W. Long (14-13) 52 (Lanett is SE 2A State Qualifier)



CLASS 1A

SE 1A Girls’ Finals

Loachapoka (22-8) 39, Georgiana (15-9) 32 (Loachapoka is SE 1A State Qualifier)

SE 1A Boys’ Finals

Brantley (21-6) 62, Loachapoka (19-8) 52 (Brantley is SE 1A Qualifier)

Congratulations to all the teams moving on to the next round.

