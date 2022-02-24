Final Four Bound: Post-season play continues
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Call it a Tennessee Valley Invasion as the Northwest Regional Finals continued Wednesday. The fans up and the teams showed out with tickets to the Final Four on the line.
Here are the results from every regions game play Wednesday:
Northeast Regional Tournament
Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State U.
CLASS 4A
NE 4A Girls’ Finals
New Hope (26-5) 70, Handley (23-10) 62 (New Hope is NE 4A State Qualifier)
NE 4A Boys’ Finals
Jacksonville (26-5) 83, Handley (18-12) 66 (Jacksonville is NE 4A State Qualifier)
Northwest Regional Tournament
Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville JUCO
CLASS 5A
NW 5A Girls’ Finals
Lee-Huntsville (25-6) 44, Pleasant Grove (24-7) 43 (Lee-Huntsville is NW 5A State Qualifier)
NW 5A Boys’ Finals
Lee-Huntsville (21-4) 55, Mae Jemison (18-15) 51 (Lee-Huntsville is NW 5A State Qualifier)
CLASS 4A
NW 4A Girls’ Finals
Deshler (29-1) 46, Good Hope (30-5) 38 (Deshler is NW 4A State Qualifier)
NW 4A Boys’ Finals
Haleyville (25-7) 55, Brooks (24-5) 54 (Haleyville is NW 4A State Qualifier)
CLASS 1A
NW 1A Girls’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)
Marion County (27-7) 60, South Lamar (18-8) 48 (Marion County is NW 1A State Qualifier)
NW 1A Boys’ Finals
Covenant Christian (28-6) 51, R.A. Hubbard (18-7) 22 (Covenant Christian is NW 1A State Qualifier)
Southeast Regional Championships
Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
CLASS 5A
SE 5A Girls’ Finals
Charles Henderson (17-11) 39, Talladega (21-13) 29 (Charles Henderson is SE 5A State Qualifier)
SE 5A Boys’ Finals
Carroll (25-7) 70, Charles Henderson (23-6) 67 (Carroll is SE 5A State Qualifier)
CLASS 2A
SE 2A Girls’ Finals
Lanett (17-7) 43, G.W. Long (23-5) 38 (Lanett is SE 2A State Qualifier)
SE 2A Boys’ Finals
Lanett (18-3) 60, G.W. Long (14-13) 52 (Lanett is SE 2A State Qualifier)
CLASS 1A
SE 1A Girls’ Finals
Loachapoka (22-8) 39, Georgiana (15-9) 32 (Loachapoka is SE 1A State Qualifier)
SE 1A Boys’ Finals
Brantley (21-6) 62, Loachapoka (19-8) 52 (Brantley is SE 1A Qualifier)
