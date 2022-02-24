ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign school district expands 'YES' program

By Renée Cooper
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– After two years of being stifled by the pandemic, a program created to give students a head start on careers is working on getting back up to speed.

We told you about Champaign schools’ “YES” program in December when reached its 10-year anniversary.

And this year, program supervisor Mindy Smith has goals to make it a more far-reaching opportunity than ever.

School district celebrates 10 years of giving students a “YES” to their career goals

“YES” created an opportunity for high school students in Champaign to jump into a job that could be a career down the line or even just provide a much-needed summer job.

Previously, the goal was to reach 100 students per summer, but in January the school district launched “Project:250” with the plan to help at least 250 students this semester and even more over the summer.

“If we say we’re going to help every student, we’re going to really lock ourselves into that and commit to it,” Smith added.

“YES” has been able to reach about 75 students since January, according to Smith. The program is also available for things like resume building and interview practice.

They’re always looking for employers to get involved, Smith added. If anyone has interest, reach out to the school district and ask for the “YES” program to learn more.

