ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trials of new COVID-19 vaccine indicate 100% protection from severe cases, company says

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbWt9_0eNUtTsa00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Two European pharmaceutical companies claim two doses of their new COVID-19 vaccine achieved 100% success against severe disease and hospitalizations, which could make it an effective booster after other COVID vaccine doses.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist with Ohio Health, joined KNX In Depth to discuss the work of the Sanofi and GSK companies.

“It’s a conventional base vaccine where they make the spike protein…and all we really know about it is based on a press release from Sanofi,” Gastaldo said. “The actual details of how it performs we do not know.”

Based on the press release shared by Sanofi, Gastaldo said the clinical trial demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalizations. Something never before seen in clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

“But in the real world, the vaccine effectiveness…I doubt it’s going to be 100% for all people,” Gastaldo said.

The new vaccine, which will be named “Vidprevtyn,” according to CNN , is something the companies are working to secure emergency use authorization for in the United States and Europe.

More than 10,000 people from around the world participated in the trials, which were tested against several COVID-19 variants. The exact variants involved in the study were not disclosed in the press release, Gastaldo said.

Information uncovered by CNN indicated the following after two doses of the new vaccine, based on information from Sanofi:
-58% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms
-75% effective at preventing moderate or severe Covid-19
-100% effective against severe Covid-19 disease, including hospitalizations

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#European#Covid#Ohio Health#Gsk#Cnn#Knx News
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant woman who ‘celebrated’ for not having to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a religious exemption contracts the virus and dies

United States officially passed the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths mark earlier this week and unfortunately, there still are people opposing the Covid-19 vaccines despite the fact they are proven to keep people out of hospital and by far reducing the chances of corona-related deaths in most of the cases. The...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Will a mask protect me even if no one else is wearing one?

States across the U.S. are moving to end some indoor mask mandates as Covid-19 cases from the omicron-fueled surge continue to subside. California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon and other states are rethinking mask mandates for public spaces and schools, as many Americans say they are tired of masking indoors. Masking was once considered an essential tool to prevent the spread of Covid to others, but pandemic strategies have shifted as more vaccines and treatments have become available and the country has begun moving toward a “new normal.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy