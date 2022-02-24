Trials of new COVID-19 vaccine indicate 100% protection from severe cases, company says

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Two European pharmaceutical companies claim two doses of their new COVID-19 vaccine achieved 100% success against severe disease and hospitalizations, which could make it an effective booster after other COVID vaccine doses.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist with Ohio Health, joined KNX In Depth to discuss the work of the Sanofi and GSK companies.

“It’s a conventional base vaccine where they make the spike protein…and all we really know about it is based on a press release from Sanofi,” Gastaldo said. “The actual details of how it performs we do not know.”

Based on the press release shared by Sanofi, Gastaldo said the clinical trial demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalizations. Something never before seen in clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

“But in the real world, the vaccine effectiveness…I doubt it’s going to be 100% for all people,” Gastaldo said.

The new vaccine, which will be named “Vidprevtyn,” according to CNN , is something the companies are working to secure emergency use authorization for in the United States and Europe.

More than 10,000 people from around the world participated in the trials, which were tested against several COVID-19 variants. The exact variants involved in the study were not disclosed in the press release, Gastaldo said.

Information uncovered by CNN indicated the following after two doses of the new vaccine, based on information from Sanofi:

-58% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms

-75% effective at preventing moderate or severe Covid-19

-100% effective against severe Covid-19 disease, including hospitalizations

