Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has nothing but love and admiration for safety Ali Marpet, who recently made the decision to retire from the NFL. On Sunday, Marpet announced his retirement from the game on Instagram. While he did not elaborate on the reason he is calling it a career, he showed his appreciation for the Buccaneers franchise and the Tampa Bay community. He also vowed to serve the community in the coming years, albeit in a different capacity and away from the football field.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO