Losing is never fun. The Kentucky Wildcats gave the Arkansas Razorbacks everything they wanted on Saturday afternoon, but came up short in their comeback attempt losing 75-73. All six of the top-ranked teams in college basketball lost on Saturday, so there may not be many NCAA Tournament repercussions to the loss, but the Wildcats are now in danger of falling seed lines in the SEC Tournament. There is still one week to play in the regular season so it will all play itself out.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO