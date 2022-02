It is always a good idea to try to get your compositions right in camera, both to keep your eye sharp and to retain as much resolution and as flexible a file as possible, but there is no shame in cropping in post, whether to get a different aspect ratio, get closer than you were able to in person, or simply because you have changed your mind about the composition. This helpful video tutorial will show you how cropping can improve your landscape images and different ways to employ it for the best results.

VISUAL ART ・ 16 HOURS AGO