2023 Tampa wide receiver Eugene Wilson III reels in Gators offer, sets visit

Florida Gators second baseman Colby Halter was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. The sophomore from Jacksonville was 12-22 (.545) in five games. He slugged 1.045, had an on-base percentage of .583, scored nine runs, drove in six, and hit three home runs. Halter was also honored as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. He homered in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. He also set career highs in runs with four (Saturday) and hits with four.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO