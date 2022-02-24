ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2023 Tampa wide receiver Eugene Wilson III reels in Gators offer, sets visit

By Donavon Keiser about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Late Wednesday night, the Florida Gators...

www.on3.com

On3.com

Junior season evaluations lead to overhauled 2023 On300

On3 has updated its football prospect rankings for the 2023 cycle. This rankings release marks the first update since the fall and is one of the more extensive overhauls over the course of the year. With the 2022 cycle behind us, we’ve been able to fully dive into evaluating the...
NFL
On3.com

Where Notre Dame’s 2023 class stands in On3 Consensus rankings after Monday update

The On3 Consensus ranking is a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. When On3 updated its own recruiting rankings for the 2023 class on Monday, it made some changes for Notre Dame’s commits in the Consensus ranking, but it was nothing over the top, considering On3’s own rankings only make up 25 percent of the industry average.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

5-Star CB Tony Mitchell Visiting USC Next Month

A year ago USC appeared to be a school Elite 5-Star Safety Tony Mitchell from Alabaster (AL) would definitely visit at some point. In fact, last May 31 On3’s Hayes Fawcett released a list of schools Mitchell planned to visit in June. His USC visit date was set for June 11-13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kelly Rae Finley named permanent head coach of Gators women's hoops

With Kelly Rae Finley standing to his left, Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin addressed the women’s basketball team Monday following the program’s most successful season since 2016. Before leaving the locker room, Stricklin had to some news to deliver. “One other thing I wanted to mention,” Stricklin said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State latest offer for 4-star DB Marvin Burks Jr.

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr. has picked up an offer from Penn State. Burks said he received the offer from Penn State assistants Alan Zemaitis and Anthony Poindexter. Burks is the No. 345 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
On3.com

Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson top list of updated On3 Consensus 5-Stars

With the release of the latest On300 rankings this morning, six elite prospects in the Class of 2023 have ascended to five-star status in the updated On3 Consensus. Included among the country’s best prospects are an eye-popping four quarterbacks, as well as a trio of talented wide receivers. Not to be outdone, there are nine prospects from the defensive side of the ball, including three apiece from the EDGE and defensive lineman positions.
NFL
On3.com

SEC unveils awards following Week 2 of college baseball

The second weekend of college baseball is in the books. In the SEC, a few teams have established themselves as some of the top teams in the entire country. This past weekend was filled with some big performances, and the SEC has released its Players of the Week awards following all of the action.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Florida Gators infielder Colby Halter named Co-SEC Player of the Week

Florida Gators second baseman Colby Halter was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. The sophomore from Jacksonville was 12-22 (.545) in five games. He slugged 1.045, had an on-base percentage of .583, scored nine runs, drove in six, and hit three home runs. Halter was also honored as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. He homered in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. He also set career highs in runs with four (Saturday) and hits with four.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Former LSU Tiger Arik Gilbert back at Georgia after time away

Coming off of their national championship win, the Georgia Bulldogs appear to be getting former five-star Arik Gilbert back for the 2022 season. In January, DawgsHQ reported that he returned to the team and is likely to participate in spring football. UGAWire shared via sources this week that Gilbert has practiced with the team.
NFL
On3.com

Ducks Trending for 5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava

On Monday morning Oregon fans were buzzing about a new Crystal Ball prediction made on 247Sports. Steve Wiltfong made a new pick on Downey (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava with a confidence level of 6. It is the only pick on his 247Sports profile at this time. No further explanation behind...
COLLEGE SPORTS
