Ponce De Leon, FL

Ponce De Leon girl’s basketball advances to 1A state title

By Sam Granville
 4 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) -The Ponce De Leon girl’s basketball team advanced to the 1A state title with a 52-22 victory over Madison County in the semifinals on Wednesday.

After the win, head coach Brad Alford said the Ponce De Leon fans were incredible cheering the team to victory.

“Our fan base is second to no one,” Alford said. “Those guys turn out and it is a tremendous honor to represent them, and it means the world to us to be able to come down here and see the following that we get, it is amazing, if you could see the RF Funding Center how packed it is with Ponce De Leon people, I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for that.”

The Lady Pirates improved to 22-3 on the year and will face Wildwood for the 1A state title Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST in Lakeland.

