Ann Arbor, MI

Fab Five: Takeaways from Michigan's win over Rutgers

By Clayton Sayfie about 7 hours
 2 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball picked...

Newsstand: Michigan's Carol Hutchins now college softball's winningest coach

With Michigan softball’s 3-0 victory over Northern Kentucky Friday, head coach Carol Hutchins earned her 1,675th career victory to become the winningest coach in the history of the sport once again. She picked up another triumph with Michigan beating Duke, 3-2, later in the evening. The Wolverines and Blue Devils will play again Saturday afternoon in Durham.
Should Penn State target three corners in the Class of 2023?

It’s the time of year when all eyes are focused on recruiting in the Penn State fan ecosystem. Who is coming for an official visit? Which players are favoring the Nittany Lions? Questions like these dominate the conversation between active football periods for most fans, especially for members of Blue White Illustrated. The cornerback position is one area of the Penn State roster that has flown a bit under the radar. But spurred on by the news that redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley is moving to safety, some fans are beginning to notice how thin the Nittany Lions are at corner.
Chris Holtmann criticizes Illinois fans for unacceptable behavior

The Ohio State Buckeyes prevailed on Thursday in a hard-fought game against No. 15 Illinois, 86-83. The Buckeyes won the pivotal Big Ten matchup in front of a raucous Fighting Illini home crowd. After the game, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann criticized the Illinois fans for their behavior during the hotly contested matchup.
Kentucky glides to 14-3 win in series-opener against Western Michigan

Cole Stupp and the Wildcats saw what they did to their fans on Wednesday, took note, and made sure not to put the BBN under the same stress again. After waiting until the last possible moment a couple of days ago, Kentucky struck early and often in a 14-3 humiliation over Western Michigan on Friday as they move to 5-0 on the season.
Big Shots Prep Nationals: Day 1 Standouts and Storylines

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA – Big Shots brought together 96 high school teams across eight courts at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center for the third annual Big Shots Prep Nationals. On3 was courtside to catch the action. Here are the day one standouts. 6-10 2023 Carson Cooper.
Predicting every top 25 game on action-packed Saturday

Four huge matchups between ranked teams headline a stacked college basketball-filled Saturday. College GameDay is in Waco, Texas to cover the top-10 matchup between No. 10 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas as the reigning national champions look to inch closer to Kansas’ two-game lead in the Big 12 standings with just over a week remaining in the regular season.
Michigan State doles out major salary boost to coordinators, assistants

Michigan State’s football staff have received some lofty raises, according to the Detroit Free Press‘ Chris Solari. All of head coach Mel Tucker’s returning assistant coaches received pay raises for this year, according to updated contracts provided by Michigan State University. On the list includes increases that put both offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton above the $1 million pay mark, as well as offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.
Michigan football: Jersey numbers for freshmen early enrollees

Michigan released its spring football roster, including jersey numbers for the freshmen early enrollees. They are as follows:. 0 Darrius Clemons, 6-3, 205: The wide receiver from Portland, Oregon has turned heads in the early going. He’ll wear the goose egg jersey left behind by Giles Jackson before Jackson’s transfer to Washington.
Scarlet Sunrise: Jonathon Cooper flashes impressive rookie numbers for Broncos

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
John Calipari reveals how he handles injuries with his players

Handling injuries can be a difficult issue for any college basketball coach around the country to discuss. On Friday afternoon, Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari fielded a few questions on the status of his star guards, Tyty Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. First, when he was asked about the status...
