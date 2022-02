SHELBY — Not much was different. In the season opener back on Nov. 26, the South Central boys basketball team cruised to a 73-21 win over Mansfield St. Peter's. The two teams rematched in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday, and the results were similar. The Trojans raced out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter and and rolled to a 60-26 win over the Spartans at Shelby High School.

SHELBY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO