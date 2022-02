With Australia about to open to British visitors, a new poll puts the country at the foot of the short-term wish list for UK travellers.In a survey released to the Sydney Morning Herald and the Melbourne Age, Australia was placed last – behind Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and South America.The Age says the survey “suggests Australia has an uphill battle to attract back long-haul travellers”.After almost two years of closure to overseas tourists, family visitors and business travellers, most of Australia will reopen to fully vaccinated international arrivals on 21 February.Western Australia remains closed – even to travellers from...

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO