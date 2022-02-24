Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

President Biden nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. If confirmed by the Senate, she will become the first Black woman to the nation's highest court. Ed O'Keefe has more on the historic pick.
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running and Russia's Interfax news agency said they had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol. Ukrainian officials were not immediately available to comment on the...
Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency's new recommendations come as a growing number of places have already moved...
A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. The country’s president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.
The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic appeals came second Saturday to imposing financial and military pain on Moscow as global condemnation grew. The Biden administration said it was sending Ukraine up to $350 million in...
Washington — President Biden announced a slew of new sanctions taking aim at Russia's financial and technological sectors on Thursday in retaliation for the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine, vowing to cut off Russia's access to high-tech imports and freezing more than $1 trillion in Russian assets held overseas. "Putin...
A tense confrontation between the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and Kimberly Guilfoyle unfolded privately on Friday morning, with Guilfoyle and her lawyers abruptly ending her conversation with the committee over concerns about its ground rules, according to four people familiar with the exchange.
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis Friday, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state in the U.S. Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among the many...
Comments / 0