Kohler, WI

Fredonia Ozaukee triumphs in strong showing over Kohler 77-55

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago

Kohler had no answers as Fredonia Ozaukee roared to a 77-55 victory at Fredonia Ozaukee High on February 23 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumphs#Highschoolsports#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
