Jeff Hardy Announces He's Joining AEW

By Matthew Aguilar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy broke the news in a video with YouTuber Jared Myers this week that he's heading to AEW. The former WWE Champion was released by the WWE back in December following his unusual departure mid-match during a house show in Texas. It was later revealed by Matt Hardy that WWE...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Sheds More Light on Cody Rhodes' Decision to Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi officially left AEW back on Feb. 15. Updates regarding the pair's decision to leave the company have been sparse ever since. Neither has wanted to comment on the situation beyond their initial statements, Tony Khan hasn't said anything beyond the initial announcement of their departure, and despite numerous rumors of him going back to the WWE neither Rhodes nor Vince McMahon's promotion have made any sort of confirmation.
WWE
PWMania

Matt and Jeff Hardy Address Video of Jeff Saying He Is ‘Going To AEW’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy stated in an interview that he is “going to AEW” and mentioned how excited he is about it. Hardy, who is still legally under contract to WWE until his non-compete expires in March, wrote the following on Twitter regarding what he said:
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy takes back his words on AEW

Recently, it emerged that the Charismatic Enigma had indulged in a very clear statement about its future in the world of wrestling, mentioning Tony Khan's company where his brother Matt currently works. During an interview with Jared Myers backstage during one of his concerts, Jeff made a statement that made all the fans go crazy, especially those of All Elite Wrestling: “I'll go to AEW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Explains How He’s A Bully Backstage In AEW

Bryan Danielson was a guest on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Podcast. During the conversation, he discussed the young age of AEW’s Hook and being a “real bully” in the locker room. Since arriving at AEW, Danielson’s been mixing it up in the ring with...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Demolishes Roman Reigns' Security in SmackDown Brawl

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown concluded with the contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and after Reigns asked for some acknowledgment from the crowd, Heyman went on a spiel about this match being bigger than ones featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and more. Then Lesnar came into the ring and had some words for Reigns and Heyman. Lesnar said "Mister Acknowledgment and Mr. D***, allow me to introduce myself as your new Reigning Defending Heavyweight Champion of the world Brock Lesnar. I am very impulsive. If you think for one second that these skidmark security guards are going to keep me from kicking your ass and your ass, you've got another thing coming."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Admits AEW Will Be “Really Weird” Without Cody Rhodes

During a recent Bleacher Report interview, Matt Hardy discussed Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure and the unpredictability of wrestling. Rhodes left AEW earlier this month after being a part of the company since its inception. “Cody’s obviously one of the forefathers of AEW: him, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega,”...
WWE
ComicBook

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Wants to Launch an AEW Faction With Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson has been pushing for weeks to get Jon Moxley to launch a faction with him. "The American Dragon" made a convincing sales pitch on AEW Dynamite a few weeks back, arguing that the pair could take promising young stars like Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and Lee Moriarty and teach them the technical mastery and violence the pair of veterans are known for. Moxley will face Danielson at Revolution on March 6, and it sounds like the pair will get the faction rolling afterward.
WWE
PWMania

Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Tony Khan Reveals When He Thinks 'Huge Announcement' will Happen

Tony Khan has been teasing something major for All Elite Wrestling, though he's made it a point to differentiate it from past signings. This seems to be more on the business side, but Khan has made it clear that if it happens it will be a big deal for wrestling and important for the wrestling business. Now Khan has given fans an idea of when he will actually reveal the news during an interview with Busted Open Radio, and as of right now he thinks he'll have it ready for next week's AEW Dynamite. As for what it is, your guess is as good as ours.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Confirms New Championship Match for Revolution

This week's AEW Dynamite added a few intriguing elements to All Elite's upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, and one such element involved the TBS Championship. Current TBS Champion Jade Cargill was interrupted by Tay Conti, who had some words for Cargill and was very much ready to go as her next TBS Title challenger. Now that match is official, as during last night's episode of AEW Rampage the match was confirmed for the Revolution card, and we will see Conti and Cargill battle it out for the title on March 6th.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Familiar Face Teased For WWE Return Before WrestleMania

WrestleMania season has kicked into full gear and at this point there’s no telling who we might see on WWE programming in the weeks to come. Recently there have been a lot of rumors regarding possible WWE returns with Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes being two of the names that have been getting attention as of late.
WWE
ComicBook

Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville Ambush Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown, New Match Set for Next Week

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an appearance by Ronda Rousey, who looked taken aback by the chants and cheers from the crowd as she made he way to the ring. Michael Cole joined her and asked why she decided to come back for the Royal Rumble. Rousey said that after her match last time she hurt her hand, and then after she recovered she hurt her other hand, and then she learned she was pregnant with her daughter. She said she outlined when she would come back, and she was inspired by her mother, who was setting an example in Judo and in school all while being a single parent, and she wanted to show that level of badassery to her daughter.
WWE

