Jeff Hardy Announces He's Joining AEW

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an appearance by Ronda Rousey, who looked taken aback by the chants and cheers from the crowd as she made he way to the ring. Michael Cole joined her and asked why she decided to come back for the Royal Rumble. Rousey said that after her match last time she hurt her hand, and then after she recovered she hurt her other hand, and then she learned she was pregnant with her daughter. She said she outlined when she would come back, and she was inspired by her mother, who was setting an example in Judo and in school all while being a single parent, and she wanted to show that level of badassery to her daughter.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO