Environment

FORECAST: From record warmth to a wintry mess, including a mix & plowable snow

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says that we...

www.wfsb.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
NBC Connecticut

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix, Accumulating Snow Friday

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for Friday's wintry mix. That comes less than 48 hours after near-record warmth across the state on Wednesday. A cold front moves across New England on Wednesday, quickly dropping temperatures and bringing back a colder air mass for the end of the week.
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
Channel 3000

Winter storm bringing treacherous icy conditions to South and Midwest before dumping heavy snow in Northeast

A far-reaching winter storm was expected to bring dangerous ice to roads in parts of the South and Midwest on Thursday before dumping heavy snow in the Northeast. Winter weather alerts stretched over 1,500 miles from Arkansas to Maine on Thursday evening as the ice storm was set to create hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages, as well as a potential flooding threat in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WTAJ

Freezing rain and sleet tonight, slick Friday morning commute

Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
