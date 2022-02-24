ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA News: Knicks To Shut Down Former All-Star; Offseason Trade Possible

By Karl Batungbacal
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kemba Walker show in New York City failed to live up to its potential, and now the marriage could be in its final stages according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The well-known NBA insider reported that both Walker and the New York Knicks have agreed to shut down the dynamic combo guard...

The Spun

Draymond Green Not Invited To Former Teammate’s Wedding

Draymond Green has received a lot of praise in the past from his teammates. That being said, his relationship with one former teammate appears to be on rocky terms. During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the All-Star forward revealed that Harrison Barnes didn’t invite him to his wedding.
Fox Sports Radio

James Harden Made a Mistake Leaving Brooklyn Nets

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' announcement that the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for the city could soon be lifted:. Reporter: "Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. are all in the process, or already have phased out the vaccine passports for entering indoor spaces. Does New York have a plan to do that? Do you have metrics to do that? Will it be phased out soon like those other cities?"
SB Nation

Kyrie Irving’s full-time return makes the Nets a contender again

Kyrie Irving has only been available for about 23 percent of the Brooklyn Nets’ games this year. His regular absence from the lineup is the biggest reason why his team went from the preseason title favorites to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.
NBA Analysis Network

Could Sixers Manage To Pair Third Star With Harden, Embiid?

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a big trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as Daryl Morey landed the player that he has been coveting since joining the franchise in James Harden. It was a relatively steep price, as the 76ers traded away Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.
NBC Sports

Ex-Celtics star Kemba Walker won't play for Knicks rest of season

Kemba Walker's homecoming with the New York Knicks has not gone as planned, and it's unknown what his future with the team will look like beyond this year. In the meantime, the veteran guard will not play another game for the Knicks this season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reported...
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason why a Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis partnership never happened with Celtics

The Boston Celtics are doing just fine right now with their core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after a strong stretch of recent play. However, there was a time where the Celtics were linked to nearly every big-name star in the league, thanks to then-general manager Danny Ainge’s “war chest” of draft picks and young assets. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving were all linked to Boston at some point, with Irving being the only one to ever suit up in Celtics threads. Irving’s time in Boston came to a frustrating end for both sides, though he very nearly teamed up with another superstar, Anthony Davis, who was on the New Orleans Pelicans at the time. The latest Celtics rumors from Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reveal this interesting dynamic.
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green thinks ex-Warriors teammate holds huge grudge

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
IBTimes

IBTimes

