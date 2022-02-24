NBA News: Knicks To Shut Down Former All-Star; Offseason Trade Possible

The Boston Celtics are doing just fine right now with their core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after a strong stretch of recent play. However, there was a time where the Celtics were linked to nearly every big-name star in the league, thanks to then-general manager Danny Ainge’s “war chest” of draft picks and young assets. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving were all linked to Boston at some point, with Irving being the only one to ever suit up in Celtics threads. Irving’s time in Boston came to a frustrating end for both sides, though he very nearly teamed up with another superstar, Anthony Davis, who was on the New Orleans Pelicans at the time. The latest Celtics rumors from Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reveal this interesting dynamic.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO