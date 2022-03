DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people from all over the world flooded downtown for EthDenver, the largest ethereum event on the planet. Ethereum is a technology that powers applications and allows people to send cryptocurrency. The world of digital currency can be complicated, but enthusiasts say it’s our future. (credit: CBS) “NFTS, DAOs, cryptocurrencies – It’s all related,” said John Paller, founder of EthDenver. “The systems that we have are antiquated and we need to modernize and figure out how to advance our economic and social systems to keep up.” Teams from all over the world gathered at the Sports Castle to build...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO