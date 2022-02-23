ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Snow? Snow Problem: Mountain Community Trash Company Fights Through Tough Conditions Per Usual

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – As Colorado is gripped by the latest winter storm, for the employees at Timberline Disposal & Recycling in Summit County, it’s just Wednesday. “It’s like snowboarding or skiing,” David Cerone said, riding the back of the garbage collection truck. He told...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Get Ready for Heavy Snow

Heavy amounts of snow are expected to track across the region Sunday into Tuesday morning. The best chance for 6-10"+ with be in the mountains, and foothills, with the plains looking at 2-8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Travel will be hazardous, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 Sunday through Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Braves#Extreme Weather#Mountain Newsroom
TheDailyBeast

Six Ice Skaters Fall Through Frozen Lake in California Mountains, Killing 72-Year-Old Man

A 72-year-old has drowned after a group of skaters fell through the ice covering a reservoir north of Lake Tahoe, according to local authorities. Eight people were skating on the Stampede Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest area on Saturday when six of them accidentally fell through the ice. Five skaters were rescued by the pair who hadn’t fallen, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said, but the group couldn’t locate the final man, whose body was recovered by a dive team the following day. On Monday, police identified him as William Smallfield, a septuagenarian resident of nearby Truckee. “The message here is pretty simply: stay off the ice. Period. Our weather fluctuates too much and is too inconsistent to ever deem for safe conditions on ponds or lakes,” said Adam Mayberry, Truckee Meadows’ Fire and Rescue Communications Manager, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
ACCIDENTS
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Mountain Lion Kills Elk Right At Colorado Man’s Front Door

Did the elk get killed by this mountain lion or was it already dead? Did this guy happen to come across the scene afterwards or did he see it?. Mountain lions are some of the coolest animals that run around the woods. An apex predator feared by virtually everything, it is deadly silent and always terrifying never knowing where they are or what they might do.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Holding on for dear life: Moment ice climber cheats death after avalanche slammed into him on frozen waterfall in Colorado

A Colorado-based ice climber cheated death after finding himself clinging on to a ledge while he was being hit by an avalanche in a terrifying video. On the morning of February 8, Leland Nisky was ice climbing the top of The Ribbon in Ouray, Colorado, alone and unroped, when he was hit by an avalanche while he was 400 feet off the ground.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy