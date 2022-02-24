ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, IA

Cherokee Washington stuns Western Christian in Class 2A bracket

By Alex Northcut
siouxlandnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Cherokee Washington hits the go-ahead bucket...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pence: Biden's Russia sanctions 'don't go nearly far enough'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday argued the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine haven't gone "nearly far enough," urging the White House to target Russian energy exports and cut Moscow out of the international banking system. "The fact that we have not yet imposed...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cherokee, IA
Education
Cherokee, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cherokee, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
CBS News

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracket#Braves#Highschoolsports#Western Christian
The Hill

Putin calls on Ukraine military to overthrow government

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for Ukrainian military forces to overthrow their own government as Russia conducts a full-fledged military invasion in the European nation. Putin said in a recorded address filmed before meeting with the Russian Security Council that Ukrainians need to "take power into your own...
POLITICS
The Hill

US defense official: Russians 'meeting more resistance' than they expected

Russian forces moving toward Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv are “meeting more resistance than they expected,” a senior defense official said Friday. “I can't give you an exact geographic location of where they are, but they are not moving on Kyiv as fast as what we believe they anticipated they would be able to do,” the official told reporters.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy