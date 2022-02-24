ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Price gouging probe: Natural gas spike investigation is still open one year later

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRpNc_0eNUiCwQ00

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas’ investigation into price gouging during last year’s winter is still open one year later.

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers, along with other people impacted, are calling on Attorney General Derek Schmidt for answers.

Bill to prohibit ‘Sanctuary Cities’ in Kansas introduced

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Rogers, joined by Ranking Minority Leader on the House Utilities Committee, Annie Kuether, said no action is being taken.

“Just wait for answers…trust us…I don’t think that’s a good answer for citizens or elected officials,” Rogers said. “We need to be doing our job.”

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email that the investigation is still “active and ongoing” as they work to move forward.

“As we previously stated would be the case, counsel with specialized expertise has been retained pursuant to a request for proposals as required by law. The investigation is active and ongoing. We have no further comment at this time.”

John Milburn, Office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Rogers said the open-ended investigation is forcing cities and customers to carry out the cost on large utility bills. Laura Guy, a former school board representative for the Shawnee-Mission School District, said the bill that came in during last year’s February cold snap was “astronomically” larger than what they had budgeted for.

“We budgeted $600,000 for last year… the one bill from February was $1.6 million just for that one month. We were able to reduce it, and it’s still larger than any bill we’ve ever paid,” Guy said.

Crumbl Cookie coming soon to Topeka

A coalition of 177 other school districts joined together last year to negotiate costs. Guy said her district was not part of the coalition but they were able to reach an agreement to lessen the blow.

Cities were also impacted by the freezing temperatures, facing sky-high utility bills. 54 cities and 1 municipal energy agency applied and more than $78 million in loans were approved and funded. So far, only two cities have repaid their loans in full.

According to the Treasurer’s office, if the investigation wraps up and there is evidence of price gouging found, a settlement could be reached with natural gas suppliers. This would lower the cost that cities and customers are having to pay back.

The city of Winfield, in southcentral Kansas, was able to get a loan from the state, but still owes more than $7 million. This cost can trickle down to customers. Brandon Tucker, a resident of the city, said his bills are costing hundreds of dollars more than before.

“I would have to work three jobs right now to be able to pay it off,” Tucker said. “Even if I grab a factory job, it’s not going to be enough.”

Rep. Kuether said without conclusions from the investigation, the future for some cities and customers is unclear. Many cities will have to pay back large loan amounts from the state, and depending on how fast they decide to pay the money back, customers could end up seeing larger utility bills.

“It was a very tough time, but we need to find out how to avoid having that happen again, and what we can do about it, and we’re not getting any direction at this point,” Kuether said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

‘Freedom Convoy’ releases details for Topeka visit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New information has been released regarding the Freedom Convoy’s pending visit to Topeka in March. According to a post from the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, which has now been set to private, the truckers plan to come through the Topeka area on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Southbound lanes of I-470 in Topeka slowed Monday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash on I-470 between 21st Street and 29th Street slowed traffic as drivers headed to work Monday morning, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Traffic was down to one lane as Topeka Police investigated the scene of the crash. The call of a crash came in at 6:32 a.m., according […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Likely occupied shed, neighbors house damaged in Topeka fire, TFD says

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department says that a detached shed, likely occupied by people is where a fire started in central Topeka on Saturday. Shortly before 8 p.m., crews were called to 1501 SW Filmore Street on report of a structure fire. Firefighters found flames emerging from a large, two-story shed at the […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Industry
City
Winfield, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the “substantial” category, after weeks in the red. The Indicator report period is from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19. The Shawnee County Health Department shared the Community Indicator Thursday with the good news that all measures improved this week. The weekly case incidence or […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Republicans say no to plastic bag regulation for all Kansas cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature have moved to block local bans, restrictions or taxes on plastic bags or other packaging. The state Senate voted 27-13 for a bill that would strip cities and counties of their power to regulate or tax bags, cups, bottles or other packaging. The measure has […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Why you should fill up your car sooner than later

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Filling up your tank may be getting pricier as crude oil prices continue to rise. As of Friday, the average gas price in Topeka is $3.29. Statewide, the average has increased by about $0.06 since Thursday. Russia is a major producer of crude oil, this could be a reason gas prices are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Video: Education leader says ‘Indians raid’ Kansas towns

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Education Commissioner is facing calls to resign after a video showed he made a controversial comment about Native Americans during a meeting. KSNT’s Capitol Bureau obtained video of the virtual conference Thursday that showed Commissioner Randy Watson make the remarks. The comments, which Native American legislators in the state said […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Rogers
Person
Derek Schmidt
KSNT News

Topeka church receives $1.5 million facelift

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka church goers may be in for a surprise when they head to mass on Sunday. The around 8-month construction project for Most Pure Heart of Mary has come to an end. About $1.5 million dollars later, the 1,000 square feet of new gathering space aims to welcome more community members […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Natural Gas#One Year Later#State#Sanctuary Cities#Kansas Capitol Bureau#Office Of Attorney
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee campgrounds to see big improvements

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is moving forward with plans to renovate the campgrounds located at Lake Shawnee. The Shawnee County Commission voted to make progress with the project early Thursday morning. The county is now looking for companies that want to design and build the new campgrounds at the lake which will be paid […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Third man in 2020 Topeka murder case sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A third man has been sentenced in relation to a 2020 Topeka homicide on Friday, Feb. 25. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that James D. Boatwright has been sentenced for his part in the 2020 killing of D’Angelo Payne. Boatwright’s trial was conducted in November of 2021 and a jury found […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KSNT News

Cause of $50,000 Manhattan house fire revealed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department has released the cause of a house fire that happened on Thursday night which caused $50,000 worth of damage. The MFD’s investigation determined that ‘overloaded electrical circuits’ were responsible for the house fire on 2087 College View Rd. on the night of Feb. 24. Multiple space heaters were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mobile home ‘collapses’ in North Topeka fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A mobile home fire at 106 N.W. Hwy 24 “collapsed” the structure Friday morning, according to Topeka Fire Department Public Information Officer Alan Stahl. Stahl called the fire “pretty extensive.” According to a report from the TFD, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the mobile home residence upon arrival. Firefighters began […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Board rejects letter of resignation from Commissioner

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, KSNT News reported the board read a letter of resignation from Education Commissioner Randy Watson. Instead, Chair Jim Porter made an opening statement. KSNT News confirmed Watson previously turned in a letter of resignation to the board. TOPEKA (KSNT) – The State Board of Education rejected a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas governor wants commissioner to resign after insensitive remark

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas governor’s office has issued a statement saying Education Commissioner Randy Watson should resign his position immediately. “While Education Commissioner Randy Watson has had a long career in advocating for our children in Kansas, the State and the Kansas Board of Education must take issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously,” […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy