ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Missing De Soto man never came home from work weeks ago, family says

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ukHE_0eNUhY9N00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was reported missing from De Soto, Missouri after his family said he never came home from work back in January.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as 50-year-old Naushad M. Punjani. His family told authorities he did not return home from his job in St. Louis on Jan. 14.

Top story – Video: Women robbed at gunpoint during home invasion in north St. Louis

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen in the north St. Louis County area on that date.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515 or email nforler@jeffcomo.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Alabama man given two life sentences for Bethalto triple murder conviction

ST. LOUIS–An Alabama man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to two life terms for the December 2019 deaths of three people in Bethalto. Brady Witcher, 41, was found guilty last month in the execution-style deaths of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son 30-year old Andrew Brooks, and roommate 32-year-old John McMillan. Witcher and his […]
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
De Soto, MO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naushad
FOX 2

Car crashes into pole in Cahokia Heights early Friday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A car crashed into a pole early Friday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saint Michael Drive. A woman was driving the vehicle, and police said she was traveling at a high rate of speed. She and the passenger were not injured. FOX 2’s […]
CAHOKIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#The Missing Man#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Crash causes WB 64 in Town and Country to close

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound 64 at Maryville Center in Town and Country is closed due to a crash. The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. Thursday. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last about an hour. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot and other roadways throughout the […]
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer crashes near 70 and TR Hughes

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A tractor-trailer crashed near 70 eastbound and TR Hughes Boulevard. It is causing issues for motorists in that area. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot and other roadways throughout the morning.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX 2

MoDOT truck fishtails on icy eastbound 64 at Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS – As FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers was traveling in the Woods Basement System Storm Runner early Thursday morning, a MoDOT truck fishtailed. Travers was on eastbound 64 at Lindbergh when the MoDOT truck fishtailed from the left lane into a neighboring lane. Travers was a far enough way behind the truck and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy