Missing De Soto man never came home from work weeks ago, family says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was reported missing from De Soto, Missouri after his family said he never came home from work back in January.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the missing man as 50-year-old Naushad M. Punjani. His family told authorities he did not return home from his job in St. Louis on Jan. 14.
The sheriff’s office said he was last seen in the north St. Louis County area on that date.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 636-797-5515 or email nforler@jeffcomo.org.
