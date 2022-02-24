New jobs coming to Upstate after healthcare company announced expansion

Russian and Ukrainian officials sat down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around key cities and Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted the fallout from an invasion that has rallied the West behind his neighbor and against Moscow. Ukraine said that it would push for an immediate ceasefire and...
Ukraine was holding talks with Russia on Monday, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert. Also, CBS News reports from the Ukraine-Poland border, where refugees are telling their stories. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has begun preparing for a high-stakes confirmation battle to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Biden's choice, announced Friday, was met with effusive praise by Democratic leaders and progressives. The decision faced pushback from conservative...
The Treasury Department on Monday banned transactions with the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian foreign investment fund, imposing strict financial sanctions on a Russian economy already in free fall. The new penalties effectively cut the Russian central bank from the U.S. dollar and severely limit Russian President Vladimir...
Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of deadly impacts of climate change both now and in the future — finding that those impacts are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
President Biden, in a new interview published Saturday, warned that there is "no sanction that is immediate," just as the U.S. and allies are using sanctions as their main tool to target Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. "You have two options. Start a Third World War, go to war...
Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Aeroflot said it would cancel all...
Comments / 0