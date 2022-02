In 2021, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda made the headlines when it released its LFC 700 cruiser. It was, indeed, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before thanks to its strange layout and unique powerplant. At a glance, it took the form of a laidback power cruiser similar to the Ducati Diavel. However, underneath its bodywork lies a 680cc inline-four engine. Now, I can’t think of any other modern cruiser that’s powered by an inline-four.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO