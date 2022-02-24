ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

No. 11 Providence hangs on against Xavier after triple-OT thriller

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffZTU_0eNUgRZz00
Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum led all scorers with 27 points off the bench. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Providence was willing to do whatever it took — and however long it took — to win on Wednesday.

The 11th-ranked Friars held off Xavier to escape with a 99-92 win, battling their way through three overtimes in what instantly was one of the best college basketball games of the year.

The teams fought at an even pace in the first half, exchanging body blows and entering halftime tied at 36-36. Xavier jumped out quicker in the second half, opening with a six-point swing, but Providence answered with seven straight points of its own to take a 43-42 lead.

Xavier carried a lead for much of the rest of the second half, but with two minutes left to play, the game was tied at 66-66. It was 68-68 a minute later, but with 48 seconds to play, Zach Freemantle hit a layup to claim the lead for the Musketeers.

Coming out of a timeout, the Friars got the ball to Al Durham, and he answered — Durham knocked down a jumper to tie the game at 70 apiece. Xavier couldn't get the last shot to land, and the game was headed to overtime.

The game was far from over, though. Xavier scored the first five points of the first extra period, but Providence responded with five of its own. Both offenses went quiet over the last minute-plus, with neither team scoring as the game went to another overtime.

The end of the second extra frame was much more chaotic. With 30 seconds left to go, Providence led 82-81. Alyn Breed went to the line and knocked down both free throws, putting them up three, but Paul Scruggs hit a jumper the next time down to cut it to one. With the shot clock turned off Xavier fouled, and Breed hit them both to make it a three-point game again.

Leading by three, Providence elected to foul. Scruggs went to the stripe and hit them both, then Xavier fouled. Nate Watson hit one free throw and missed the second, but Providence got the board and Xavier fouled again.

Breed hit the first but clunked the second one off the rim, and Scruggs pulled in the rebound. It looked like Providence tried to foul, but Scruggs was able to run the length of the floor and hoist up a three looking for the tie. It found the bottom of the net.

Unfortunately for Scruggs, his efforts would fall by the wayside. The game was tied at 92-92 with just under two minutes to play, but Providence went on a 7-0 run to close out the home win.

Providence's Jared Bynum led all scorers with 27 points off the bench, also logging six rebounds and four assists. A.J. Reeves added 16 points and six rebounds, and Noah Horchler had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Adam Kunkel led Xavier with 20 points, and Scruggs finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Freemantle had 15 points and eight rebounds, Colby Jones had 14 points and 11 boards, and Jack Nunge logged 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kentucky sends players off court early for walk of shame during loss

Kentucky sent some of its players off the court early before Saturday’s game at Arkansas ended, raising some questions about sportsmanship. However, they had a different reason for doing the publicized walk of shame. The Wildcats lost 75-73 to the Razorbacks in an electric atmosphere at Bud Walton Arena...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

College hoops weekend betting preview

As we head to the final week of February we are that much closer to Selection Sunday. This weekend is going to help determine the top of a lot of brackets as we have contenders from the best leagues squaring off with a lot on the line. The game of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

No. 10 Baylor comes from behind to knock off No. 5 Kansas

It was already a day of chaos in college basketball when Kansas and Baylor took the floor Saturday, but the Bears decided to add to the havoc anyway. No. 10 Baylor erased an early deficit to knock off No. 5 Kansas in Waco, keeping the Big 12 race alive for another day. The Jayhawks became the fourth team in the top five of the AP Poll to lose on the day, with No. 1 Gonzaga still yet to play.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Basketball
Providence, RI
College Basketball
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Victoria Advocate

West exits playoffs after area-round thriller against McAllen

CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West produced one miracle, but needed two. The Warriors got one at the end of regulation, but not another in overtime in a 49-45 Class 5A area loss to McAllen High on Friday night at the Miller gym. “We did what we needed to do,”...
MCALLEN, TX
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard apologizes for actions after being banned by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musketeers
Yardbarker

Buccaneers, Steelers betting favorites to land Russell Wilson in trade

Probably the biggest "what if" story of the ongoing NFL offseason involves the future of seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who retired shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs but nevertheless continues to be linked with supposed "better" contenders such as the San Francisco 49ers, his beloved childhood team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cavaliers might not want LeBron James back?

If LeBron James again decides to tell the Cleveland Cavaliers, “I’m back,” they may have a two-word response of their own for him — “No thanks.”. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein cast some doubt on the possibility of James returning to Cleveland for a third stint in a post to Substack this week.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix after Ukraine invasion

Yet another sports entity has distanced itself from Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week. According to Matt Morlidge of Sky Sports and Nate Saunders of ESPN, Formula 1 has officially canceled this season's Russian Grand Prix scheduled for Sept. 25 in Sochi. "We are watching the...
UEFA
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmie Ward doubt Tom Brady will come out of retirement

At this point, an NFL fan would likely have to be actively avoiding rumors to not know seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has been linked with a trade that would allow him to play for the San Francisco 49ers, his favorite childhood team, through at least the 2022 season. For that to happen, Brady would have to convince the 49ers his previous retirement announcement wasn't a true farewell to the game, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have to send the 44-year-old's playing rights to San Francisco.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes 'No War Please' after Dubai Championships semifinal win

The seventh-ranked Rublev wrote on the camera moments after wrapping up the win, which has become a common practice among professional tennis players in recent years. The 24-year-old's actions come as Russian troops have attacked Ukraine this week in "an invasion of a democratic country" that has "fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop", per the Associated Press and ESPN.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Kemba Walker reportedly won't agree to contract buyout with Knicks

Kemba Walker reportedly has made a decision about a possible contract buyout. Walker and the New York Knicks reached an agreement that the veteran guard will not play for them the rest of the season. Some naturally wondered whether Walker and the Knicks would reach a buyout agreement that would allow him to join another team.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green took verbal jab at Rudy Gobert during All-Star Game

Rudy Gobert must have kicked Draymond Green’s dog when they were kids or something. The Golden State Warriors star was briefly interviewed during TNT’s broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Upon being mentioned by the broadcast team along with fellow Defensive Player of the Year winners such as Gobert, Green took exception to even being included in the same sentence as the Jazz big man.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy