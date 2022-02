The last five North Carolina elections have been decided by 2%, 1.5%, 3.7%, 2%, and 1.3%. That record of narrow electoral decisions should mark the Tar Heel state as one of the purplest states in the nation. But the following factor complicates that conclusion: Republicans have been on the winning side in four out of those five elections. By the same token, they won a momentous victory in the year just prior, taking control of the North Carolina General Assembly for the first time in 100 years and securing the right to draw election maps for the state. Gerrymandering has deepened the state’s reddish hue.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO