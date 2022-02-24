LVMH is Reportedly Looking into Acquiring Ralph Lauren

Click here to read the full article. A MEETING OF WORLDS: During Milan Fashion Week, Weekend Max Mara unveiled Habito, its latest Signature collection, co-created with architect and designer Patricia Urquiola.
Urquiola insisted the lineup should be displayed outside the Italian brand’s headquarters for the first time and in a space that would represent her. Accordingly, the collection could be viewed at CC-Tapis, an Italian design company that produces contemporary handmade rugs for residential and contract spaces.More from WWDMax Mara Pre-Fall 2022Backstage at Max Mara RTW Spring 2022Max Mara RTW Spring 2022
Against the backdrop of Urquiola’s rugs, the collection reflected her...
Comments / 0