LVMH is Reportedly Looking into Acquiring Ralph Lauren

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, is currently in talks to acquire . The American publicly traded fashion company was founded in 1967 by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren and stands as one of the...

The Guardian

Luxury brand Hermès plans new factories as handbag demand soars

Hermès, the French luxury goods maker, is opening three new factories as it struggles to keep up with demand for its £5,000-plus Birkin and Kelly handbags. The company said on Friday it planned to open new leather goods factories in the French towns of Louviers, Sormonne and Riom before 2024 in order to increase and speed up its production of the expensive bags.
BUSINESS
WWD

Luxury Analysts Applaud Louis Vuitton Price Increase

Click here to read the full article. “Considering the pricing power of Louis Vuitton and the desirability of the brand, we view the price increase as a positive for LVMH.” That’s how luxury analysts at Barclays reacted to news that the French luxury giant would hike prices worldwide to reflect inflation, and rising production, raw material and transportation costs.More from WWDFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022 According to Barclays’ first “channel check,” prices for Vuitton’s signature bags increased by 10 percent on average with key item like the Neverfull going...
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

LVMH Acquired Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 Billion — And Now They're Going After This Iconic Brand

Luxury giant LVMH is reportedly toying with the idea of a Ralph Lauren acquisition, according to news site Axios, which cited sources familiar with the matter. Per Axios's sources, brand founder Ralph Lauren, who has headed the company since its 1967 launch and currently serves as chief creative officer and executive chairman, has begun to plan for his succession. The European-headquartered powerhouse and U.S. fashion retailer have reportedly been discussing a potential acquisition for the past couple of years.
BUSINESS
Ralph Lauren
Complex

Here’s the Reason Louis Vuitton Prices Are Going Up

Louis Vuitton goods have just become less accessible. According to Reuters, the French fashion house increased retail prices globally on Wednesday, citing a hike in transportation and manufacturing costs. A spokesperson from LV China said the move will affect the costs of leather goods, fashion accessories, and fragrances. “The price...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is America’s Favorite Designer Label, a New Study Says

Click here to read the full article. Americans just can’t get enough of Louis Vuitton. On the heels of LVMH posting a record $71.5 billion in revenue in 2021, the legendary French house can partially thank the pandemic boom for making it the most coveted luxury brand in the United States, according to a new study. The findings come from a study by online art gallery SINGULART, which examined search data from 2018 to 2021 to see where interest spiked for 42 designer brands. The French maison topped the chart of designer labels both in the US and in Europe, with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Estee Lauder suspends senior executive over Instagram posts

(Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc has placed its executive group president, John Demsey, on unpaid leave due to content posted on his Instagram account, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Demsey was suspended after backlash over a post on his personal Instagram account...
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Angus Cloud Becomes Face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Appealing to a new generation of Polo lovers, Ralph Lauren Fragrances has tapped Euphoria star and actor Angus Cloud as its new face. The digital campaign highlights the brand’s iconic line of Polo fragrances, including Polo Green, Polo Blue and Polo Red. “Every time I was in the thrift...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The LVMH Prize Announces Its 2022 Semifinalists

Each year, the LVMH Prize scours the globe for the next generation of influential fashion designers with the hopes of bolstering their business with a little LVMH shine. This year “over 1,900 candidates from all over the world applied,” reports Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and director of the Prize. “This success demonstrates the importance of the LVMH Prize internationally: many young designers have realized just how decisive this Prize is for their careers, as it helps to showcase and nurture the talents of tomorrow.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Steps Out in Adidas Sambas With Boyfriend Marc Kalman During Milan Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid is in Milan, Italy right now for fashion week, where she’s been hitting the runway for iconic luxury labels like Fendi, Versace and Moschino. Joined by boyfriend Marc Kalman, the pair have been seen out and about in the city the past few days since their arrival. The 25-year-old supermodel donned a plaid multicolored shirt with a brown striped knee-length skirt, which she wore over black tights with white Calvin Klein socks and classic black Adidas Samba sneakers. The timeless, soccer-influenced silhouette is one of the brand’s best-selling shoes and costs $75....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Who Is Matthieu Blazy and What Will His First Bottega Veneta Show Offer?

The fashion industry is no stranger to shock exits: Raf Simon’s short-lived tenure at Calvin Klein 205w39nyc, Jil Sander’s trio of Prada departures, and of course Daniel Lee’s dramatic ending at Bottega Veneta all come to mind. The latter is of particular interest, as Bottega Veneta has announced that its new Creative Director, Matthieu Blazy, will be heading to Milan Fashion Week on February 26 to showcase his first collection. And unavoidably, Blazy has big shoes to fill following Lee’s tour de force and sudden departure at the Kering-owned house.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Weekend Max Mara Presents Habito Collection With Patricia Urquiola

Click here to read the full article. A MEETING OF WORLDS: During Milan Fashion Week, Weekend Max Mara unveiled Habito, its latest Signature collection, co-created with architect and designer Patricia Urquiola. Urquiola insisted the lineup should be displayed outside the Italian brand’s headquarters for the first time and in a space that would represent her. Accordingly, the collection could be viewed at CC-Tapis, an Italian design company that produces contemporary handmade rugs for residential and contract spaces.More from WWDMax Mara Pre-Fall 2022Backstage at Max Mara RTW Spring 2022Max Mara RTW Spring 2022 Against the backdrop of Urquiola’s rugs, the collection reflected her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Sotheby’s “Punk It!” Sale Withdrawn at the Last Minute

The auction was initially estimated to bring in roughly $20-30m USD. As eager bidders mingled over cocktails and appetizers at Sotheby’s New York outpost in the Upper East Side, the auction house was getting ready to host its first exclusively Crypto sale in history, when just at the last minute, the organizer withdrew the sale altogether.
ECONOMY

