The USWNT will meet Iceland in the SheBelieves 2022 Cup on Wednesday night from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. These two clubs are the only ones that will have a chance to win the tournament so this will be a very important game. The United States is coming off a 5-0 win over New Zealand and looking to pick up more points tonight, they currently have 4 in the tournament. As for Iceland, they have 6 points and are coming off a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their last match.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO