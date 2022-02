The 2022 season for the Shippensburg University Softball Team is ready and eager to start their season. They will start off this weekend at Glenville State. Overall, it’s the beginning of a 50-game regular season for the Raiders – SU’s first season with a “full” schedule of games since 2019. The Raiders did manage 40 games last year, but only left the state of Pennsylvania once in order to face Shepherd for its conference doubleheader.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO