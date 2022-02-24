ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Tennis competes at ITA Championships

By Jack McKenney
Old Gold Black
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrueling. That’s one way to describe the men’s tennis team’s schedule so far. After starting off the season with a historic 45-1 record in the first seven matches, the schedule became littered with ranked opponents and tough battles. Before this weekend, six of the team’s last...

