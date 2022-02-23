ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ohio State basketball vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen, stream the game Thursday

By Mark Russell
 2 days ago
The Ohio State basketball team needed overtime to get past a pesky Indiana team. Now, the Buckeyes face a much tougher opponent when they head to Champaign to face the Fighting Illini. With a win on the road, OSU could be just a game out of first place heading into the stretch run of the regular season. Here’s everything you need to know to see the Bucks battle Illinois.

Basic info

When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

How to watch/listen:

Broadcast: FS1

Live Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: IMG Radio Network

City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL

Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590

Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1

Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970

Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390

Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3

Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9

Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520

Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7

Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540

Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7

Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480

Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7

Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350

Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490

Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480

Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850

Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460

Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1

Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3

Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410

Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550

Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450

Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930

Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330

Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1

Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430

Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590

Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230

Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7

Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420

Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3

Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320

Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150

Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400

Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490

Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490

Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270

McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9

Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1

Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3

Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300

Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1

Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7

Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430

Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3

Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460

Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7

Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570

Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260

Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5

Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450

Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5

Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3

Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5

Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470

Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540

Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9

Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220

Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5

Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9

Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370

Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5

Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960

Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1

Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390

Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida basketball in a must-win situation on the road against Georgia Saturday

Florida basketball heads to Athens on Saturday to face the Georgia Bulldogs in what is now a must-win game for the Gators as the regular season draws to a close. Beating Auburn, which was ranked No. 2 in the country at the time, put Florida back in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but losing to Arkansas at home has Florida in a tough spot. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Florida at the bottom of the Next Four Out, meaning the Gators still have a shot to sneak into the projected bracket by closing out the season with three-straight wins.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eight former Michigan football players now on staff

They often say ‘those who stay’ in Ann Arbor, but what about those who come back?. Since Jim Harbaugh took over the Michigan football program in 2015, there has certainly been something of a maize and blue flair in Ann Arbor when it comes to the coaching staff. Sometimes there are familiar names because players who didn’t become NFL players stick around and work as graduate assistants (we’ve seen the likes of Mike McCray, Joe Bolden, Jordan Kovacs, and many others get their coaching starts in Ann Arbor), but more and more, we’re seeing former players added to the on-field coaching staff.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn at Tennessee odds, picks and prediction

The 4th-ranked Auburn Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) visit the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 11-4) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Auburn vs. Tennessee odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Tigers posted a...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kansas at Baylor odds, picks and prediction

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) and No. 11 Baylor Bears (23-5, 11-4) clash in a top-15 tussle Saturday in Waco, Texas. The contest at the Ferrell Center is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kansas vs. Baylor odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game day Tipico betting odds for Florida basketball at Georgia Bulldogs

Florida basketball is quickly running out of opportunities to pad its regular-season record ahead of the Big Dance next month but is presented with an opportunity for a relatively easy win on Saturday on the road against the rival Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators had been riding high after a defeat of the then-No. 2 Auburn Tigers last weekend, but came back to Earth the following Tuesday after a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
FLORIDA STATE
