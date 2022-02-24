Labor economist presents pandemic data to members of Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce

MOUNT VERNON — A regional labor economist with the state Employment Security Department presented Wednesday an analysis of labor data gathered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to members of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The focus of Anneliese Vance-Sherman’s online presentation was the pandemic’s effect on the labor market statewide.

The pandemic took the state’s economy back to where it was in 2014, Vance-Sherman said as she shared a graph with a steep downturn in 2020.

The labor market was resilient, though, with jobs increasing in June 2020 after a record unemployment rate of 19% early in pandemic.

Though every month since then jobs have been added throughout the state, the effects of the pandemic linger, Vance-Sherman said.

“We’re still in a challenging moment, and I think that’s important to acknowledge,” she said.

Vance-Sherman said the highest wage earners have recovered, while the lowest wage earners are still re-entering the labor market.

The industry that was hit the hardest by the pandemic was leisure and hospitality, Vance-Sherman said.

Unlike other industries, jobs in leisure and hospitality began to decline in early March 2020, before stay-at-home orders went into place.

The state’s leisure and hospitality industry lost about 40% of its total jobs during the pandemic, Vance-Sherman said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, jobs in the industry have been recovered, but they remain 10% under pre-pandemic levels.

The closure of the U.S./Canada border played a role in the decline of leisure and hospitality in the state because the closure blocked Canadian tourists from entering the state.

Vance-Sherman said Skagit County’s leisure and hospitality was slightly better off than nearby counties because a higher percentage of residents both live and work in the county.

Counties that rely heavily on commuters for their workforce don’t have as much money going into the industry from consumer spending, she said.

Manufacturing and retail trade are industries that are making a comeback, Vance-Sherman said.

Information technology fared well during the pandemic, in part because the industry could adapt well to remote work.

“We’re all using their products right now,” Vance-Sherman said as she spoke to her audience over Zoom.